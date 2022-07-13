Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 369,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,888,657 shares.The stock last traded at $71.84 and had previously closed at $72.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

