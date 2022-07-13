McDonald’s Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a report issued on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2023 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $251.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.66. The company has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

