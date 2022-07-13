McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

NYSE MCD opened at $250.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

