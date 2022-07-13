MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 17,600.0% in June

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 17,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:MDJH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 3,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.58.
MDJM Company Profile (Get Rating)
