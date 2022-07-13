MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 17,600.0% in June

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 17,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:MDJH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 3,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Get MDJM alerts:

MDJM Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.