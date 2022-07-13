Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

MDT stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.70. 81,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,229. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

