Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $881,889.98

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $881,889.98 and approximately $239.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00209627 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000259 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00496846 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.