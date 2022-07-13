Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0290 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $866,273.30 and approximately $19.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00206955 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000255 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001132 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00536136 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.