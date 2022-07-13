Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.94

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

