Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Raised by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

NYSE MRK opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

