Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $36.00 at UBS Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.62.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,214,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 417,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 235,626 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.