Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

NYSE:MEI opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.