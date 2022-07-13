MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,626. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
