Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.94

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.94 and traded as low as $26.40. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 9,483 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $422.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.
In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,654.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,612 shares of company stock valued at $41,506. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.
About Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.