Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Buys 1,485 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,710,000 after purchasing an additional 938,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

