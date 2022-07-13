Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

