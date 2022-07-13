Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Makes New $394,000 Investment in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

