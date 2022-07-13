Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

