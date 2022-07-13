Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 433,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 82,483 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

