Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 2,998 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,553,000 after buying an additional 156,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,139,000 after buying an additional 35,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $98.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.88. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

