Mina Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $373.55 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00003233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00099813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00172001 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 586,715,957 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.