Mint Club (MINT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $495,557.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $495,557.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

