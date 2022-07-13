MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $176,529.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,074.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.88 or 0.05352002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00028524 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00245377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00620408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00503760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00070706 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.