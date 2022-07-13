Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Short Interest Update

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

MBPFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.28) to GBX 225 ($2.68) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

