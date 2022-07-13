MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Down 98.6% in June

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMEX traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.05. 415,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,650. MMEX Resources has a 52-week low of 0.05 and a 52-week high of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.16.

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining, and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America. It intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide capture in Texas.

