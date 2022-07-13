Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives $33.92 Average PT from Analysts

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after buying an additional 2,260,987 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 1st quarter worth $21,688,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth $18,326,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth $18,245,000. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 1st quarter worth $13,949,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.41. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

