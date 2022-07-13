Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Trimmed by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,185 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $148,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.82. 68,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

