Morgan Stanley Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $125.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.
Nabors Industries stock opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average is $138.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
About Nabors Industries (Get Rating)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
