Morgan Stanley Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $125.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average is $138.04.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -29.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

