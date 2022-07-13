mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 686.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,710,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

mPhase Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,555,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. mPhase Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

mPhase Technologies, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel.

