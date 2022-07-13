MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MS INTERNATIONAL stock opened at GBX 292 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.75. The company has a market cap of £47.29 million and a P/E ratio of 983.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MS INTERNATIONAL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.84 ($3.70).

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

In other news, insider Michael O’Connell sold 7,278 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.31), for a total value of £20,232.84 ($24,063.80).

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.