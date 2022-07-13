MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of MVO opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.14.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

