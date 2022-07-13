National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.57

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and traded as low as $66.57. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 9,997 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.15.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 29.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

