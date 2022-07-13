Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,850 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 3.16.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

