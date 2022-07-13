Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Buys 1,321 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 3.6% of Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

