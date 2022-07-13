Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

