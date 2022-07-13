Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Has $141,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,939,000 after acquiring an additional 96,060 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 32,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,193,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

