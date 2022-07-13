Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 81,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $209.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.