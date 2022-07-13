Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Invests $186,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

