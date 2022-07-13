Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Makes New Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLX opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.21 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

