Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 45.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 237,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Airbnb by 246.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 7.4% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.45.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 394,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,364,377 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average of $142.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.