Navcoin Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $58,145.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002168 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,890,021 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

