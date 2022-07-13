Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 9.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.52. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 9.30 and a 52 week high of 20.33.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 351,579 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $777,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.