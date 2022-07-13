Neutrino Dollar Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004145 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00127544 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

