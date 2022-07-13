New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) were up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 218,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,922,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on NGD shares. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $519.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

