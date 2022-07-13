Newton Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and $1.22 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00101781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00170323 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

