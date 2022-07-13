NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Up 0%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 18,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 79,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of C$27.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

