Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $327.49 million and $11.14 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

