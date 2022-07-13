NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s current price.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 63,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 2.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,172,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock worth $77,924,360. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after acquiring an additional 802,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,656,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

