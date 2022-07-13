NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NGK Spark Plug stock remained flat at $$9.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. NGK Spark Plug has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised NGK Spark Plug from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NGK Spark Plug from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NGK Spark Plug Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NGK Spark Plug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Spark Plug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.