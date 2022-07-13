NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Short Interest Update

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NGK Spark Plug stock remained flat at $$9.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. NGK Spark Plug has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Get NGK Spark Plug alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised NGK Spark Plug from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NGK Spark Plug from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NGK Spark Plug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Spark Plug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.