NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Up to $15.61

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $15.99. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 166 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $897,458.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 902,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,551.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 984,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,286,173.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,777,389.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,394,261 shares of company stock worth $18,377,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.