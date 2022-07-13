NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Reduced by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.55. 106,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,710. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

